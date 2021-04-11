Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $10,435,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of ANF opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.