Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 164,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $22.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In related news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

