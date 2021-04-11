Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twitter by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,387,028 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,387. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

