Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 210.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,939,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,909,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after buying an additional 280,503 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 275,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.