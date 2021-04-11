Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

