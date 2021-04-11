Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,919 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,093,000 after acquiring an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

