Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,957 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,428. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

