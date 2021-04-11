Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.