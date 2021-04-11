PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 223,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

