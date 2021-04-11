PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PagerDuty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,549 shares of company stock worth $9,309,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

