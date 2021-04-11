PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 17% higher against the dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $356.06 million and $14.67 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $5.61 or 0.00009419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00067872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.00296330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.09 or 0.00733258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,482.55 or 0.99787272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.08 or 0.00780215 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.