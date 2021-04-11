Pantos Market Cap Hits $7.94 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Pantos has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $221,539.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.00293456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.00739174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,334.23 or 0.98624763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00018799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.00 or 0.00796189 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

