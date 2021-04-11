Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 364 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

