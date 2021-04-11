Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,805,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 586,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last quarter.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

CG stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

