Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 206,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 147,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.