Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKOH. KeyCorp upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

