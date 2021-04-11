PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $281.08 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $2.52 or 0.00004205 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $281.08 million and $4.88 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00064081 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

