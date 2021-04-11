Patron Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market cap of $10.06 million and $4,316.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00613915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00031986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037067 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

