PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Major Shareholder Sells $42,558.48 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) major shareholder Viktor Tkachev sold 27,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $42,558.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,846,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,925,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viktor Tkachev sold 66,001 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $99,661.51.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Viktor Tkachev sold 330,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $514,800.00.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.22. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

