Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE PFGC opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 262,781 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.