Permission Coin (ASK) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and $651,479.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00294945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00732610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,437.21 or 0.99907656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.78 or 0.00784609 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

