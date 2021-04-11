Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €175.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €174.08 ($204.80).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €168.55 ($198.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €160.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €154.17. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

