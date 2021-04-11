Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Personalis were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSNL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PSNL opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

