Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec cut shares of Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $505.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

