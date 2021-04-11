Pickle Finance Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $15.82 or 0.00026525 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.28 million and $7.11 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00612894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031978 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,371,095 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,216 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

