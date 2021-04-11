Piper Sandler Comments on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of SC opened at $29.02 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

