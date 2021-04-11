Pivot Token (PVT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.13 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00081319 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $366.74 or 0.00614275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

