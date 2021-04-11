Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 488,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 81,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6,683.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 513,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $128,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PXLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

