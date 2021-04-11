PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.83.

NYSE:PJT opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.75. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in PJT Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 114.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

