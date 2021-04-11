Polis (POLIS) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Polis has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $1,759.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00179229 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

