PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,483. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $140.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

