PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,670.00

Shares of PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and last traded at GBX 1,660 ($21.69), with a volume of 18710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,618 ($21.14).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,500.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,294.16. The company has a market capitalization of £706.15 million and a PE ratio of -8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.