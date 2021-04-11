PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.23. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

Shares of PRAH opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

