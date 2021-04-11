Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

PFBC stock opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

