Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Elastic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after buying an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,347,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Elastic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after buying an additional 82,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $123.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.63. Elastic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

