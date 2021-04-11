Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,000 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $882,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $282,014,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $179.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. Lear Co. has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

