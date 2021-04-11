Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $186.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.