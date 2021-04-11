Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of PriceSmart worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $112,949.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,474 shares of company stock worth $18,206,216. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

