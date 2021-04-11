Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $156,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,149,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 586,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

