Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 92,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $42.67 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,157.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

