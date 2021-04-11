Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

