Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of SJI opened at $24.62 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.