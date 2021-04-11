Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 64,098 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

