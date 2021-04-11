Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after buying an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

