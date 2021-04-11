Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,740 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $51,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

