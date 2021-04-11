Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,202 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of UDR worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $6,922,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

