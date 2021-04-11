Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,065 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of AAON worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AAON by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAON alerts:

NASDAQ AAON opened at $70.16 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398 over the last three months. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.