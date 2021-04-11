Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,069 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,374,268.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

