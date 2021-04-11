Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.74.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

