Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.15.

CAT opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

